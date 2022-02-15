Brock Lesnar Explains Big Difference Between WWE Owner Vince McMahon & UFC Boss Dana White

WWE superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has revealed the major difference between UFC boss Dana White and WWE boss Vince McMahon. Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002 and has many memorable matches in the promotion before his differences with McMahon prompted him to leave. Lesnar went on to join the MMA promotion UFC in 2007 on a one-fight deal, before impressing everyone and becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show before his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw, Lesnar shed his views on the difference between Vince McMahon and Dana White. Admitting that it’s hard to compare both individuals, Lesnar admitted that he has had a love-hate relationship with them over the past 20 years. “We have a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both. But dealing with Dana, it’s just a totally different business approach. I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure actually. Because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana,” explained Lesnar.

Watch the full video:

A look at Brock Lesnar's UFC run

Lesnar further shed light on his MMA stint with UFC by saying that it's a totally different game inside the octagon. Lesnar made his UFC debut in June 2007 and won a victory over Min Soo Kim by a technical knock-out. He faced his first defeat in his second fight, before returning with a unanimous decision win against Heath Herring in the next. He picked up the UFC heavyweight title by defeating Randy Couture in May 2008 and made two successful title defenses before losing to Cain Velasquez. He bid-adieu to the MMA promotion with five wins and three losses, alongside the TC result against Mark Hunt during his second run in 2016.

Brock Lesnar's phenomenal run in WWE

At the same time, Brock Lesnar is arguably the biggest wrestling icon currently working with WWE. He picked up his second WWE championship title at the WWE Day 1 PPV, on January 1 this year, before losing the title to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble 2022. While he is set to fight for the WWE title against Lashley, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles in the Elimination Chamber match on February 19, he will be up against the universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

(Image: wwe.com/AP)