Brock Lesnar In WWE: Top 5 Brutal Matches Involving The 'Alpha Male Of Our Species'

Five-time WWE champion Brock Lesnar has proved over the years that he is one of the most dominant WWE stars around. He is all set to appear during the 2021 WWE Crown Jewel, fighting for the WWE Universal Championship title match against Roman Reigns on October 21. He was declared as a free-agent, after not getting drafted into any of the WWE brands, during the WWE Drafts 2021.

Prior to that, Lesnar wrestled under the WWE Smackdown brand and last appeared in the RAW brand, during his Wrestlemania 35 fight against Drew McIntyre. He returned to WWE during the SummerSlam 2021, being involved in a feud with Reigns. With the most-anticipated match card between Lesnar and Reigns, now almost a fortnight away, here’s a look at Brock Lesnar’s five greatest fights in WWE.

Brock Lesnar vs CM Punk at SummerSlam 2013

This match between Lesnar and Punk in the SummerSlam 2013 is highly regarded as the former’s greatest match of the past decade, and also arguably his best. During the match, CM Punk took everything thrown his way by Lesnar and fought back, coming very near to his victory. However, the match was interrupted by Paul Heyman which derailed Punk’s momentum. T

his was a perfect opportunity for Lesnar, as he recovered from the blows by Punk and attacked him with a chair before executing the F5 move, by picking up Punk on his shoulder and pinning him down to the mat. This was a great performance by Lesnar after his comeback to the WWE ring in 2012.

Brock Lesnar vs John Cena at Extreme Rules 2012

After his return to WWE from UFC in 2012, Lesnar was seen punishing John Cena at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. During the fight, Lesnar beat Cena with absolute dominance and bloodied him in a way that fans haven’t seen for a long time. Although it looked like Cena would make a comeback after slamming Lesnar into the steel steps, Lesnar moved out of the way of a top-rope leg and saw Cena hit the mat below. However, Cena went on to pick an unlikely win after hitting Lesnar with a steel chain and delivering an Attitude Adjustment onto the steel steps. The match is highly remembered for bringing out the new version of Lesnar, who was a smasher and a punisher.

Brock Lesnar vs John Cena vs Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2015

During the Royal Rumble 2015, Cena entered the match as the WWE Champion in a triple threat match with Seth Rollins and John Cena. Cena and Rollins were aware of the power of Lesnar and decided to work together while facing him. They drove him through the announcement table before Lesnar unleashed The Beast and hit absolutely everyone around him. He suplexed both the stars before going for an F5 move on Rollins. By defending his title successfully, and also he took his revenge from Cena for the SummerSlam match.

Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2017

During the Survivor Series match, AJ Styles withstood Lesnar’s early charge and locked his target on Lesnar’s legs. He then proceeded to deliver his trademark Phenomenal Forearm move and wiped out Lesnar on the floor. As Styles looked to finish the match with his Styles cash finisher move, Lesnar reminded the pro-wrestling world by counter-attacking with the F5 attempt. Although the F5 was countered by Styles into a Calf Crusher, Lesnar unleashed a flurry of clubbing forearms, caught him mid-flight, and put him down with the F5.

Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series 2018

The then Universal Champion, Lesnar during the pay-per-view event in 2018, displayed his work ethic while fighting against smaller wrestlers. During the match, Bryan went on an early defense and faced a ton of punishment by Lesnar, before fighting back and appearing to win the match by chopping down Lesnar. However, Lesnar’s strength proved to be the difference in the match, as he fought out of the triangle choke and delivered an F5 on Bryan to win the match.

