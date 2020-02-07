Brock Lesnar Paid Extra To Keep The Bar Open For Reigns And Other Wrestlers: Corey Graves

During his After The Bell show, former WWE superstars and announcer Corey Graves remembered the last time WWE cancelled RAW due to snow. Corey Graves revealed that in January 2015, WWE had cancelled a programme last minute and he and other WWE superstars had to wait for the snow to clear out so that they could leave the venue. While waiting for clear weather, Corey Graves revealed that he and other new superstars found themselves in a conference room with Brock Lesnar.

Corey Graves said that the room was silent as everyone was scared of Brock Lesnar. But Graves gathered some courage and started talking to The Beast. At the end of the day, Brock Lesnar paid some extra money to the bartender to keep the bar open for the then-new superstars. Corey Graves added that he ended up drinking quite a few adult beverages with 2/3 of The Shield. Many believed that Corey Graves is talking about Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns as Seth Rollins was not featured in 2015 WWE episodes because of his injury.

Corey Graves talks about Brock Lesnar

Corey Graves said that when he was sitting next to Brock Lesnar, he got scared at first, but then he started a conversation with Brock Lesnar. He said that he complimented the Beast which led to a small exchange. Corey Graves revealed that Brock Lesnar was funny and scary at the same time. He said that the WWE officials re-aired the Royal Rumble match from the night before and a few backstage interviews with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and a few other superstars.

Corey Graves said that everyone got frustrated of the weather and Brock Lesnar decided to pay a significant amount of money to keep the bar wide open for everybody. Corey Graves revealed that he and some superstars liked WWE Champion’s gesture and made sure that none of the beer at the establishment went unattended. Graves revealed that he got really tired that day, but he still remembers the day clearly.

“What a day. Not all bad memories came from that snowstorm,” said Corey Graves.

