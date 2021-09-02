Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE Sooner Than Expected Because Of CM Punk's AEW Debut: Report

Brock Lesnar made an unexpected return to the ring at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SummerSlam 2021, and some experts have speculated that his return was a result of CM Punk making a blockbuster debut at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to Dave Meltzer in his latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to bring Lesnar back to WWE was a last-minute one. The report added that The Beast Incarnate was not expected to return this soon, but other factors promoted WWE to push his return forward.

CM Punk's the reason why Brock Lesnar returned to WWE

Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Brock Lesnar was not expected to return to WWE so soon. However, with John Cena leaving for Hollywood and CM Punk making his fantastic AEW debut, Lesnar was brought back to compete with WWE's competitors. Meltzer also sensationally added that FOX wanted WWE to announce Punk's return to the company before he moved to AEW. FOX was reportedly also extremely upset with WWE as they did not make an offer for Punk and allowed him to leave for AEW.

Brock Lesnar signs contract with WWE

According to a report from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar signed an 18-month contract just before returning to WWE SummerSlam. While speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Lesnar is expected to compete in 8-12 matches. The Beast Incarnate is expected to compete in WWE once every two or three months at the biggest pay-per-view events.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns matchup is still to be decided

Whenever top WWE superstars return to a pay-per-view event, they usually return to the weekly episodes of either RAW or SmackDown immediately after. However, Brock Lesnar did not appear on last week's episode of SmackDown, primarily because Roman Reigns will face Finn Balor at Extreme Rules on September 26. It is no secret that Lesnar is expected to play in the sport's top matches, and hence one can only expect him to have a match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at some point. It remains to be seen if such a match will feature at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia or at WrestleMania 38.