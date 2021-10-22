Brock Lesnar Vows To Beat Roman Reigns Senseless To Avenge Loss At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel 2021 featured one of the best match cards of any pay-per-view event. The main event featured WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on Brock Lesnar for the title, with the Tribal Chief emerging on top in the contest. After the loss, Lesnar promised to exact his revenge against Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Hence, Friday night's SmackDown episode will be a must-see as fans will be keen on watching the Beast Incarnate wreck havoc.

Brock Lesnar promises to exact revenge against Roman Reigns

After Roman Reigns controversially beat Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, the Beast Incarnate did not hesitate to reveal his desire to exact his revenge. After leaving Saudi Arabia, Lesnar was quoted as saying, "The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless." Lesnar made this statement after Reigns defeated him at WWE Crown Jewel using the help of his cousins, the Usos.

WWE Crown Jewel: Roman Reigns retains Universal Championship

Roman Reigns once again successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship after he defeated a returning Brock Lesnar with the help of the Usos. Lesnar seemed to be closing on the win as he was about to deliver an F-5 to Reigns, only to find out that the referee was knocked to the mat as well. With the Tribal Chief in trouble, Reign's manager, Paul Heyman, threw the title belt between both superstars and yelled, 'You know what to do with it.' Considering Heyman's close allegiances with Lesnar in the past, it remains to be seen who his comments were intended towards.

Nonetheless, Lesnar successfully got his hands on the title after both wrestlers attempted to get it. However, as soon as the Beast Incarnate was about to strike the Head of the Table with the belt, the Usos ran to the ring and delivered a double superkick to Lesnar. After delivering the move, they also helped Reigns cover Lesnar to successfully retain the WWE Universal Championship. With such a controversial ending to their WWE Crown Jewel feud, the Beast Incarnate is bound to be furious with the Tribal Chief, thereby increasing the expectations from the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode.