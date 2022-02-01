Brock Lesnar Vs Reigns Rivalry Continues: Beast To Face Tribal Chief At WrestleMania 38

The Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud is set to reignite with WWE announcing that the Beat Incarnate is set to battle The Big Dog at Wrestlemania 38. Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match after being robbed of his WWE title by Roman Reigns during his title match against Bobby Lashley. Following the Royal Rumble win, Brock Lesnar during the latest episode of RAW announce that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title AT WrestleMania 38.

WWE WrestleMania 38: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud set to continue

The latest episode of RAW kicked off with Bobby Lashley and MVP criticising Adam Pearce for booking all-mighty in an Elimination Chamber match. However, Brock Lesnar came to the ring in full ring gear and made an announcement about his match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38. However, The Beast called out Bobby Lashley for saying he shouldn't have any pride in how he won the title on Saturday night.

Lesnar then said he wanted his WrestleMania match to be title vs. title and tried to coax Lashley into competing. Despite all the effort "The All-Mighty" enraged by Lesnar's taunting, declined to put the title on the line. However, WWE official Adam Pearce then announced that Brock Lesnar would be competing inside the Elimination Chamber alongside Lashley on a February 19 show of the same name in Saudi Arabia.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns triology

The main event at Wrestlemania 38 will be the third time that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be battling each other. Both the wrestlers first faced each at WrestleMania 31 which happened back in 2015. The match was a hard-hitting contest before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship. The second timeRoman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other in the WrestleMania main event was in 2018. During the 2018 event, the two superstars competed for the Universal Championship which was met with a chorus of boos from fans, who were unhappy with the inclusion of both men in the main event. Eventually, it was Brock Lesnar who was victorious in the match.