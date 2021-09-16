Last Updated:

Bryan Danielson To Fight Kenny Omega At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson AEW debut happened recently at AEW All Out when veteran superstar came out to the ring after the main event between Kenny Omega & Christian Cage

Written By
Suraj Alva
Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega to fight at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Image: AEW / Twitter


Bryan Danielson will be soon competing in his first title match in AEW after his challenge was accepted by current AEW Champion Kenny Omega on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson match will be officially taking place at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut recently when the veteran superstar came out to the ring after the main event of the pay-per-view event between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. 

Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson dream match was confirmed after an altercation between the two in the latest AEW Dynamite episode. Bryan Danielson made his way to the ring with a huge crowd popup, however, shortly after his arrival to the ring he was interrupted by Kenny Omega and Don Callis, who insulted Bryan’s character.

Bryan hit back at Callis and demanded speaking to Kenny Omega one-on-one. The former WWE star then explained to Omega that the match between the two will not be about the World Championship but to see who is the better of the two. Kenny Omega hesitated initially, however, he accepted Bryan Danielson's challenge. 

READ | CM Punk's return to pro wrestling could have been with WWE instead of AEW: See why

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam card

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer
* Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scoripo Sky

READ | WWE star Kevin Owens sparks rumours of joining AEW; Check out reason behind the decision

Bryan Danielson AEW move after leaving WWE

Coming to Bryan Danielson time at WWE the 40-year-old main event Wrestlemania 30, where he competed in 2 matches. He defeated first defeated Triple H before going on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event by defeating Randy Orton and Batista. 

READ | AEW debut of Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole flushed with overwhelming response from fans

While Danielson had a fair share of success inside the ring injury also stalled his career. He was forced into retirement in 2016 due to injury but soon made his return to the ring in 2018, and went on to win the WWE Championship. In 2021, Bryan's return also saw his main event on the 2nd night of Wrestlemania 37. He even got a one-on-one rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on Smackdown.

READ | Jon Moxley thinks WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would call AEW fights 'Garbage'
Tags: Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND