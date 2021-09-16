Bryan Danielson To Fight Kenny Omega At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson will be soon competing in his first title match in AEW after his challenge was accepted by current AEW Champion Kenny Omega on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson match will be officially taking place at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut recently when the veteran superstar came out to the ring after the main event of the pay-per-view event between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage.

Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson dream match was confirmed after an altercation between the two in the latest AEW Dynamite episode. Bryan Danielson made his way to the ring with a huge crowd popup, however, shortly after his arrival to the ring he was interrupted by Kenny Omega and Don Callis, who insulted Bryan’s character.

The fans have spoken - they want @bryandanielson and @KennyOmegamanX - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ZEnWpZqQmo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021

Bryan hit back at Callis and demanded speaking to Kenny Omega one-on-one. The former WWE star then explained to Omega that the match between the two will not be about the World Championship but to see who is the better of the two. Kenny Omega hesitated initially, however, he accepted Bryan Danielson's challenge.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam card

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scoripo Sky

Bryan Danielson AEW move after leaving WWE

Coming to Bryan Danielson time at WWE the 40-year-old main event Wrestlemania 30, where he competed in 2 matches. He defeated first defeated Triple H before going on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event by defeating Randy Orton and Batista.

While Danielson had a fair share of success inside the ring injury also stalled his career. He was forced into retirement in 2016 due to injury but soon made his return to the ring in 2018, and went on to win the WWE Championship. In 2021, Bryan's return also saw his main event on the 2nd night of Wrestlemania 37. He even got a one-on-one rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on Smackdown.