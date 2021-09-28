Last Updated:

'Burning Hammer In WWE?': Fans Term AJ Styles Vs Riddle As 'one Of The Best Matches On TV'

WWE RAW: AJ Styles won by pinfall but Riddle gave the fans a lot to cheer about as AJ Styles finished it all off with a Burning Hammer and that stole the show.

WWE's build-up to the Crown Jewel was on point as AJ Styles defeated Riddle in what is being dubbed as 'one of the best matches on TV. AJ Styles won by pinfall but Riddle gave the fans a lot to cheer about with a feisty bout against AJ Styles in RAW. AJ Styles finished it all off with a Burning Hammer and that stole the show for all the viewers. Take a look at some of the best reactions from the fans on social media:

Roman Reigns defeas 'The Demon' Finn Balor

Roman Reigns managed to retain his WWE Universal Championship against 'The Demon' Finn Balor at the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view on Sunday. The Universal title, which was decided in an Extreme Rules match in the main event, saw Reigns barely come out on top against Balor with some help from The Usos as he carried ahead his title reign.

'The Demon' seemed to be in control after delivering a dropkick to the reigning champion through the table which was set up by the Usos and he looked to finish it with his signature Coup de Grace. Sadly, when he had set up 'The Powerhouse' for the Coup de Grace, the top rope broke as Balor fell on his knees after having lost his balance and before he could even move, he was speared by Reigns who pinned him and managed to retain his title. The Tribal Chief's title reign has already lasted for more than 365 days.

WWE Extreme Rules Results

  • Liv Morgan beat Carmella via pinfall in a Singles match
  • The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) beat Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos via pinfall in a Six-man tag team match
  • The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) beat The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
  • Charlotte Flair pinned Alexa Bliss to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship
  • Damian Priest beat Jeff Hardy and Sheamus via pinfall in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE United States Championship
  • Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Women's Singles match ended in a no-contest because Sasha Banks came on and started fighting the two as Lynch ended up retaining her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

