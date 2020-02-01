John Cena Confirms That He Will Make A Grand WWE Comeback At WrestleMania 36

Fast 9 marks the big return of John Cena in high budget Hollywood movies. Fans can’t wait to see their favourite WWE superstar fight Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. Earlier, during the trailer launch of Fast 9, John Cena himself confirmed the rumours that he will be appearing at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The wrestler turned actor said that he lives in Tampa, Florida. He said that the stadium where WrestleMania 36 is happening is just a few blocks away. He said that he will appear at WWE WrestleMania 36, but won’t do anything out of his control. John Cena said that he would love to rap and talk to people, but whether he will fight or not is still up for debate.

“I live in Tampa, the event is in Tampa, so I will be there,” said John Cena.

John Cena shows his love towards WWE

Talking about WWE, John Cena said that WWE is still in his heart and everyone from the company is like his family. He said that he helps out anyone who asks for it. He does his best to teach and mentor the new superstars. Cena said that he has given everything to the company and he will always be a WWE superstar. He added that he is currently doing what he loves. He hopes that he will be remembered for his WWE career.

“WWE is still my heart. I’m still part of the family. I still keep in touch with a lot of folks. I try my best to teach and mentor when I can. But man, I’m 42,” said John Cena.

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

John Cena returned to WWE in December 2018 and was there till early January 2019. In his last match, Cena was part of a fatal 4-way match for becoming the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The match was fought between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Balor won the match by pinning Cena and 'The Champ' later praised him for his victory. However, his latest outing in WWE was when he returned in a special edition of RAW titled as 'RAW Reunion'. He had a rap battle with The Usos.

