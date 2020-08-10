CM Punk, Matt Riddle And Others Comment On Shane McMahon’s Bold ‘RAW Underground’ Concept

After almost a year-long break, Shane McMahon returned to WWE with a unique concept. He introduced fans to ‘RAW Underground,’ which was basically a grittier version of the Lucha Underground. The RAW Underground took place in a dark room with no ropes in the ring and featured matches like The Viking Raiders vs local competitors among others. Many fans were unhappy with the concept, but some can’t wait to see what Shane McMahon does with RAW Underground in the future.

WWE Superstars react to Shane McMahon’s ‘RAW Underground’

After the show, many WWE Superstars, Hall of Famers and legends took to social media and shared their thoughts on Shane McMahon’s ‘RAW Underground’. While former Lucha Libre superstar Karrion Kross claimed that he knows a ‘thing or two about the underground,’ SmackDown superstar Matt Riddle praised Shane McMahon for delivering an incredible segment. Matt Riddle also hailed Shane McMahon as the guy with the magic hands.

"So, pretty excited watching Monday Night RAW, and Shane O'Mac, Shane McMahon, the guy with the magic hands, starts this thing called 'the underground'. And funny enough, it looks a lot like 'Matt Riddle's bloodsport' from a couple of years ago. Hmmm...good thinking bro," Matt Riddle added.

CM Punk also gave RAW Underground a thumbs up while participating in a SummerSlam 1992 watch along on the ‘WWE on FOX’ social media accounts. However, CM Punk also suggested to Shane McMahon, claiming that he wants to see some female WWE Superstars compete on RAW Underground. "I loved it. Let's get some women in there," told CM Punk to Renee Young and Booker T.

The Underground feels so familiar bro pic.twitter.com/vlxds3DJle — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 4, 2020

I know a thing or two about the underground.



I competed under similar rules previously against many savages.



Among them...



A Hungry Bulldog.



The Hardcore King.



The First Beast.



A Vicious New York Gakusei...



And a Lunatic Fringe.#RawUnderground — ⏳ Karrion Kross ❌ (@WWEKarrionKross) August 4, 2020

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

Shane McMahon’s last in-ring appearance

Shane McMahon’s last feud was with Kevin Owens which started just a week after the WWE Extreme Rules 2019 PPV. During the episode, Kevin Owens slammed Shane O'Mac before hitting him with a stunner. Things between the two got ever worse when Kevin Owens helped Chad Gable to defeat Shane McMahon in the semi-finals of 2019 King of the Ring tournament. Kevin Owens then challenged Shane McMahon to a ‘fired’ match, meaning the winner of the match will get the power to fire his opponent in front of the WWE Universe. Owens won the match and ended up firing Shane McMahon.

Image Source: WWE.com