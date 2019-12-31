CM Punk To Return To WWE Backstage In The January 21st Episode Of The Show

Former WWE superstar CM Punk, who currently works as a WWE Backstage analyst and a special contributor, has not been on the show for a long while now. WWE Backstage is telecasted on FS1. CM Punk recently confirmed that he will return to the January 21st edition of WWE Backstage by replying to a tweet. With this, it is also clear that CM Punk won’t be appearing on the WWE Backstage episode which will telecast tomorrow - January 1, 2020.

WWE News: CM Punk return

WWE Universe received a shocking news on the November 12, 2019 episode of WWE Backstage. It was announced that CM Punk will make an appearance on WWE Backstage. Later on, it was confirmed that the former WWE champion CM Punk will appear on the following episode.

CM Punk return on Jan 21, 2020

CM Punk has made two appearances on WWE Backstage so far. He has been pretty vocal about his thoughts on the current WWE scene. CM Punk had talked against various storylines on WWE. He had criticised the Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline too.

