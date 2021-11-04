CM Punk Sends Out Message In Support Of Jon Moxley; 'If You Need Help, Get It, Ask For It'

All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programme, as revealed by the president and CEO of AEW Tony Khan on Wednesday. Khan explained that Moxley allowed him to share this news with everyone and that AEW stands with the wrestler and his family as he shifts his focus on recovering. He has received great support from former and current wrestling stars, and now CM Punk has also expressed his support for Moxley.

At a recent AEW Dynamite event, CM Punk spoke to the entire crowd present and said that there are two people who are not present there and he would like to hear the name of one of them chanted, the one being Jon Moxley.

"There are two people who aren't here today and one has a very legitimate reason as to not be here and that's the name I want to hear chanted. His name is Jon Moxley." As soon as Punk said that the crowd burst out chanting 'Moxley! Moxley! Moxley!' and many fans held boards with messages of support for Moxley. Punk then added, "I'll spend all my time here listening to you guys chant for him right now because it is important. It's important to me."

CM Punk's important message for everyone

At the AEW Dynamite event, Punk then had a very important message for everyone and said that if anyone is in a place that they think they need help then they should get it by whatever means they are comfortable with.

"If you're in a place where you think you need help get it, ask for it, reach out, text somebody, call somebody. There's nothing harder that you can do in the world but there's nothing more courageous as well. There's nothing wrong with asking for help."

Tony Khan's Tweet regarding Moxley

Tony Khan wrote on Twitter: "Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programme. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery."

Khan then said that Moxley is making a 'brave' choice and that everyone is supporting him in any and every way possible. Khan also added that he is proud to call the AEW wrestler his friend and is looking forward to the day he returns to the ring and until then he will continue supporting him.

Image: allwrestlingelite.com