CM Punk Set To Return To The Ring, Where And When To Watch AEW All Out In India

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) All Out PPV is all set to take place on Sunday, September 5 (September 6 in India). The event will happen at the Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The tournament will mark the return of the legendary CM Punk, who will wrestle his first match since 2014.

The veteran will lock horns with Darby Allin, the former AEW TNT champion. After his return to the ring following seven years, Punk’s debut in the AEW All Out has been a hot topic for discussion. He began his wrestling career in the year 1999 and has garnered several laurels over the next 15 years.

Can CM Punk make a glorious return to the ring?

After retiring from professional wrestling, the now 42-year-old pursued a career in mixed martial arts, and signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As far as the AEW All Out is concerned, apart from Punk’s match, a number of exciting contests are in store.

Kenny Omega is geared up to defend his title against Christian Cage in the AEW world championship bout. Dr. Britt Baker will also be up against Kris Statlander in a bid to defend her AEW women's championship.

When will the AEW All Out take place?

The AEW All Out is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 5. The matches will be telecasted in India on September 6.

Where will the AEW All Out take place?

The AEW All Out will take place at Now Arena -- Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

What time will the AEW All Out begin?

The AEW All Out is scheduled for September 6, Monday begin 5:30 AM IST

AEW All Out live Streaming in India: Where to watch CM Punk's AEW Match in India?

Eurosport will be telecasting AEW All Out event. Recently the broadcaster signed a deal, the deal includes broadcasting rights for AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and four special events a year, including a live telecast of AEW's upcoming pay-per-view event, All Out.

2021 AEW All Out match schedule

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

AEW Women's Championship

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Steel Cage Match)

Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo

AEW TNT Championship

Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

21-woman Casino Battle Royal (Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title)

Image credits:AP