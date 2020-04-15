CM Punk Thinks Braun Strowman Vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Is Happening Way Too Soon

On last week’s WWE SmackDown main event, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura but was confronted by Bray Wyatt afterwards. Bray Wyatt challenged Braun Strowman for the Championship and vowed that The Fiend is going to defeat Braun Strowman to get the belt back. Bray Wyatt then said that he brought Braun Strowman in WWE through The Wyatt Family which is why Strowman owes him a title shot. Braun Strowman accepted the challenge saying, “any time, any place.”

The @WWE Universal Champion @BraunStrowman went toe-to-toe with @ShinsukeN and moments after an old friend laid down a challenge for his Universal Title. pic.twitter.com/tkCjWpIBsF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 13, 2020

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, fans took to Twitter to praise WWE for setting up a long-awaited match. Many believe that Braun Strowman is a powerhouse and could take down ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Some said that Braun Strowman will not make the mistakes Goldberg did as Strowman is much younger and has more stamina then Goldberg. However, some fans believe WWE is rushing the Braun Strowman vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt storyline; CM Punk being one of them.

CM Punk talks about Braun Strowman vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt feud

Former WWE Champion and WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk also thinks WWE should have started the feud between Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt just before SummerSlam 2020. At WWE Backstage, CM Punk said Braun Strowman just became a champion and WWE should take some time to build Braun Strowman’s character. CM Punk said once Braun Strowman is well established as a champion then they should let him collide with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is currently the biggest heel in WWE, and according to many, he will defeat Braun Strowman. Some say that WWE wants to make ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt champion because Roman Reigns vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will sell more than Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns. Though WWE is yet to announce when the match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman is going to take place, it is rumoured that it could happen in the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

