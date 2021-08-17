CM Punk’s Cryptic Instagram Story Raises Speculation Of Return To Pro Wrestling

Retired professional wrestler CM Punk raised speculations of his return to the pro wrestling world on Tuesday after he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. Punk has not stepped inside a wrestling ring since his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2014. He could potentially return to WWE or join rivals All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Will CM Punk return? Punk's Instagram story raises speculations

CM Punk's latest Instagram story has taken fans of wrestling by storm as fans believe that he could return to the squared ring once again after seven years. Punk posted three numbers on his Instagram story: 05, 11, 21. Both 2005 and 2011 are years when the 42-year old signed wrestling contracts, and hence it is believed that he could repeat the same in 2021.

CM Punk is most likely to join AEW

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, CM Punk is most likely to make an in-ring return by joining AEW. Sapp insists Punk will join AEW because of the way he exited WWE in 2014. Punk is well known to have exited on terrible terms as he accused WWE of not contacting him post his two-month suspension. He also said that Vince McMahon's apology post his exit was insincere.

As per Fightful Select's recent interview, Punk said, "You can play the game where you're like, 'Oh, AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE?' If you are going to play that game, there is no way they (WWE) would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and nobody contacting me and the next thing I know, I got my release papers on my wedding day. That wouldn’t have happened if there was an AEW."

Punk added, "Because then they probably would have approached me and been like, 'Hey, your suspension is up. Ready to come back to work? Let’s work this out.' They’re not just going to let him leave the team, go to a rival organization." Now all eyes will be on AEW Rampage this week if Punk does indeed make his much-anticipated return to the ring.