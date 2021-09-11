CM Punk's Return To Pro Wrestling Could Have Been With WWE Instead Of AEW: See Why

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling a month ago with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but things could have been different. Reports suggest that FOX attempted to help World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) sign the straight edge superstar. However, talks did not go too far as Punk reportedly was not interested because of his history with the company.

FOX offered WWE help to sign CM Punk

The news of WWE reaching out to CM Punk was confirmed by the 42-year old himself, who gave an interview to ESPN earlier this month. While speaking to ESPN, Punk said that WWE 'played games,' some things that 'never change.' He added that because of his past with the company, he 'knows who they are,' and hence, cannot take them seriously.

In one of the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletters, it was reported that since FOX and Punk had an excellent relationship, the former pushed WWE to sign the straight edge superstar. However, since WWE did not have the funds to sign someone like Punk, FOX offered to help the company out. However, the company then told FOX that due to other reasons that included attitude issues, they were not interested in signing the 42-year old superstar.

How CM Punk got to AEW?

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's report, CM Punk and AEW President Tony Khan discussed salary and storylines by March this year. The Chicagoan revealed his interest to compete in his debut match at the United Center in his hometown Chicago. Interestingly, both Punk and Khan also revealed to ticket-buying fans that Punk would make his AEW debut in Chicago. In his AEW debut match, the 42-year old defeated Darby Allin at AEW All Out before engaging in a feud with Team Taz on the next episode.

CM Punk teased a team match with Bryan Danielson

While speaking with WrestlingNews.Co a few weeks ago, CM Punk revealed the names of pro wrestlers he would like to compete against and also revealed his ideal tag team partner for the matches. The 42-year old said that he wanted to wrestle the Young Bucks and would hope to team alongside 'The American Dragon' for such a matchup. He was clearly referencing Bryan Danielson, who used the 'American Dragon moniker' in his early days with WWE, at Ring of Honour and New Japan Pro Wrestling.