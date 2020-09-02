Adam Cole, Finn Balor Finish With A 2-2 Draw In The 60-minute 4-Way Iron Man Title Match

This week’s WWE NXT saw a controversial end as both Adam Cole and Finn Balor finished the 60-minute Fatal-4-Way Iron Man Match in a draw by scoring 2-2. To solve the problem, WWE NXT general manager William Regal announced that Adam Cole and Finn Balor will face each other again next week for the WWE NXT Championship. According to various reports, Finn Balor has a higher chance of winning the match as Adam Cole ended his 403-day title reign just a couple of weeks ago. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, on the other hand, could start their own feud as they are now out of the title picture.

WWE NXT results: Adam Cole and Finn Balor finish with a 2-2 draw

As soon as the bell rang, Johnny Gargano exited the ring and let the three men fight each other. Adam Cole and Finn Balor traded blows, but Tommaso Ciampa soon took over and with a series of strikes. Finn Balor tried to fight back, but Ciampa threw him out of the ring. Right then, Johnny Gargano got involved and hit Tommaso Ciampa with a running knee. No one controlled the ring for too long without others getting involved.

After 25 minutes in the match, Finn Balor scored the first fall by pinning Adam Cole with the help of an incredible Coup De Grace. Tommaso Ciampa tried to earn his first fall by hitting Balor with the Fairytale Ending, but Johnny Gargano came in and attacked him, stealing his point. Adam Cole then earned his point by executing a Panama Sunrise on Gargano. Ahead of the commercials, Ciampa tied the scorecard by planting Cole with the Fairytale Ending.

After the commercials, the superstars continued the action as Ciampa and Balor fought in the ring, while Gargano and Cole clashed outside. With minutes left in the match, Finn Balor attacked Gargano with a top rope over-the-shoulder back-to-belly piledriver and went on to deliver the Coup De Grace to Ciampa to earn another point. As the match was about to end, Adam Cole ran in the ring and hit Balor with the Last Shot, tying with Balor. After the match ended, Adam Cole and Finn Balor started having an argument when William Regal appeared and made the title match announcement.

Image credits: WWE.com