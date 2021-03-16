Conor McGregor To WWE? Former Champion Drew McIntyre Drops Major Hint

According to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, UFC megastar Conor McGregor is likely to join the wrestling promotion “when the time is right”. Drew McIntyre, who held the prestigious WWE Championship for almost a year, lost it at Elimination Chamber in February, when Miz cashed in his ‘Money in the Bank’ contract and pinned The Scottish Psychopath after the main event. Later, Bobby Lashley went on to win the strap from Miz — his first WWE title win in his 17-year-long career.

WrestleMania date: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley

However, McIntyre still has his eyes on the championship as he is set to face Bobby Lashley at the WWE WrestleMania 37 PPV, which will be a two-night event and will take place on April 10 and 11 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Apart from that, Drew McIntyre is also open to fight other big names from the combat sport, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, who has teased a switch to WWE several times.

Conor McGregor to WWE: McIntyre talks about McGregor

While speaking to Sky Sports, Drew McIntyre claimed that while he thinks McGregor will make his WWE debut in the near future, he doesn’t expect the UFC star to give him a hug, considering he keeps on calling him “McTapper” on social media. “He's such a huge star, he knows how to entertain and is an incredible fighter as well. When the time is right, he will show up in WWE and it's going to be exciting,” McIntyre concluded.

WrestleMania date: Tyson Fury WWE

Last week, WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury revealed that the plans of his clash with McIntyre cancelled due to restrictions arising from COVID-19. The Gypsy King had already beaten Braun Strowman in WWE before the outbreak of the virus. Currently, he’s training to fight WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua as the two will collide in two title bouts later this year, with the first taking place in June or July.

Conor McGregor to WWE: McIntyre on fighting McGregor

While The Scottish Psychopath made it clear that he respects Conor McGregor as an athlete and an entertainer, he claimed that he won’t be a perfect first opponent of the Notorious in the WWE because Conor “is the size of my left calf”. McIntyre claimed that he would rather fight Tyson Fury as both of them are heavyweights, but “it would be cool to have McGregor part of it”.

“If he's feeling frisky, we'll have ourselves a little scrap, but he is such an entertainer. He gets it and he would fit in lovely in WWE,” he added.

Image Souce: WWE.com, Conor McGregor/ Instagram