Dakota Kai Pulls Out Cricket Bat In Latest Fight During WWE NXT Episode; Watch Video

It’s not shocking to witness WWE superstars using deadly weapons inside the ring, in order to get a massive advantage over their opponents. Throughout the years, WWE wrestlers have used objects like chairs, hammers, chains, rocks, tables, ladders to demolish their rivals. However, things turned out to be cheeky in the latest segment of WWE NXT, when Dakota Kai brought a cricket bat in order to beat down her opponent Tegan Fox.

While it was a casual sight for most WWE fans, Indian fans were thrilled to see Dakota Kai using a cricket bat inside the WWE ring. As stated by the anchor of 'WWE Now India' Salil Acharya, cricket and WWE are two of the most popular sports in India and Indian fans were thrilled to see them collaborate in the last episode of WWE NXT. Here's how Dakota Kai surprised the WWE fans by pulling out a cricket bat at WWE NXT.

WWE news: Dakota Kai uses cricket bat at WWE NXT

In the latest episode of WWE NXT TakeOver, Dakota Kai decided to assault Tegan Fox and introduced a new weapon in order to do so. The entire WWE Universe went into a shock when Dakota Kai pulled out a cricket bat and attacked Tegan Fox. However, Tegan was lucky enough to escape the shot as the bat broke down into pieces after hitting the metal stands.

Well, this is not the first time something like this has happened in WWE. Wrestlers have been using decisive tools and techniques to notch a victory for a long time. It is quite a common concept in WWE fights. However, WWE superstars have shown their interest over cricket in the past too. Earlier, WWE superstars like Charlotte and Dolph Ziggler have also expressed their interest over the sport of cricket during their visit to India.

(Image courtesy: WWE Now India)