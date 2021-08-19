Dave Bautista Says CM Punk Will Be 'bigger In Films' Amid Speculations Of In-ring Return

After retired professional wrestler CM Punk raised speculations of his return to the pro wrestling world, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dave Bautista asserts he will be 'bigger in films than he was in wrestling.' Speculations of a potential return arose after Punk posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. It is believed that Punk will join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage since a return to WWE seems unlikely because of how he exited the company in 2014.

Dave Bautista insists CM Punk will be 'bigger in films'

Dave Bautista, who fought under the ring name 'Batista,' went from being a top WWE star to a Hollywood superstar, thanks to his role as 'Drax the Destroyer' in Guardians of the Galaxy. Batista does not doubt that CM Punk will be more famous if he joins films rather than join wrestling again. In response to CM Punk's recent interview, Batista tweeted,

I already knew this. And the talent is obvious. He’s going to be bigger in films than he was in wrestling. Save this tweet. https://t.co/c9uyyKTsOq — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 17, 2021

CM Punk idolises Dave Bautista

While speaking to Movie Trivia Schmoedown’s Kristian Harloff, CM Punk revealed that he idolises Dave Bautista and wants to replicate his success in Hollywood. "I watch guys, friends of mine, Dave Bautista, do these huge blockbuster roles but also do roles that are challenging to him because he wants to grow and be a better actor. I just want to follow in his footsteps, you know what I mean? And it's not because I want to be rich or to be famous, but I see how fun acting is, and I see how playing dress-up, essentially, how fun that can be. When stuff's hard, I tend to want to do it more and be good at it. I have that personality trait," said Punk.

CM Punk's cryptic Instagram story raises speculations of return

CM Punk's recent Instagram story took wrestling fans by storm as several speculated that he could return to the ring after seven years. The 42-year old posted three numbers on his Instagram story: 05, 11, 21. In both 2005 and 2011, he signed wrestling contracts, and thus it is believed that he could do something similar this year. A screenshot of his Instagram story can be seen below.