Dolph Ziggler Challenges Kurt Angle To A Match At RAW Underground

Shane McMahon appeared on last week’s WWE RAW with a new concept - RAW Underground. RAW Underground was presented as a fight club where “anything goes”. Many WWE Superstars including Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler appeared on the show where they were seen facing some local talent. After the show, Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter and challenged WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (who retired last year) to a match at RAW Underground. He claimed that their RAW Underground match will count as the rematch for their WWE Crown Jewel 2018 encounter which Ziggler won.

1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground pic.twitter.com/gchxSShVtG — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 10, 2020

WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Dolph Ziggler defeats Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle faced Dolph Ziggler in the final WWE World Cup quarterfinal match at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. The match started with Kurt Angle performing a series of suplexes on Ziggler for a near fall. Kurt Angle then broke free from Dolph Ziggler’s sleeper hold and delivered a couple of more suplexes to The Show-off. Ziggler then performed a DDT on Kurt Angle for a near fall, but the Hall of Famer recovered and performed an Angle Slam on Ziggler. In the later part of the match, Dolph Ziggler hit Kurt Angle with a Zig-Zag to win the match and advance to the semi-finals. In the Semis, Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins but lost to Shane McMahon in the finals.

Will Dolph Ziggler vs Kurt Angle happen again?

According to fans, it’s almost impossible for Kurt Angle to return from his retirement to face Dolph Ziggler. The Hall of Famer had announced his retirement after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. After that, he started working as a producer before getting released by WWE in April. Despite not being on a WWE contract, Kurt Angle made various WWE appearances and even said “no” to the company when officials offered him a new deal to come back. Fans believe that the Hall of Famer could re-join the company as a producer and not a wrestler.

“I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else,” said Kurt Angle to Comicbook.

Image Source: Dolph Ziggler/ Twitter