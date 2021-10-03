'Don't Do It Again,' Shane McMahon's Brutal Match Had Father Vince Screaming Backstage

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) referee Mike Chioda recently revealed an incident of Vince McMahon's immediate reaction to his son, Shane McMahon, facing Kurt Angle in a street fight at the King of the Ring 2001 event. The match was one of the most intense contests in WWE history as both Shane and Angle inflicted severe punishment on the other.

The 1996 Olympic Gold medalist eventually emerged victorious in the end. Vince, who was watching the match backstage, was concerned for his son's well being.

Shane McMahon vs Kurt Angle: Vince was worried for son

Mike Chioda revealed an instance when Kurt Angle was attempting to put Shane McMahon through the glass but was not successful on several attempts. After his initial attempts, Mike, Vince and the crowd pleaded with Angle not to attempt the move again. Angle ignored the requests and eventually put Shane through the glass. After Shane went crashing through the glass, he was left motionless.

Speaking of the horrific instance, the former WWE referee, while speaking to My Wrestling Podcast, said "Putting Shane through that glass man several times, and he couldn't. He could execute it the first, second time, and Vince is screaming, and everybody's screaming, don't do it. Don't do it again! I'm telling him don't do it again. Don't do it, and I'm in his ear. And then he does it again."

Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon's relationship in WWE

Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon have a strong bond despite having a rift back in 2009. As a result, Shane exited WWE and returned to the pro wrestling company only on the February 22, 2016 episode of RAW. Shane-O-Mac returned in 2016 as the face of the company and also had a storyline with his sister, Stephanie, where the two would battle to determine who would get control of the two brands, RAW and SmackDown.

