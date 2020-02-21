The Debate
Drew McIntyre Reveals That He Wants A Match With AJ Styles In The Future

WWE News

In a recent interview, 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre said that he would love to face former WWE champion AJ Styles in the future.

Drew McIntyre

The 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is currently busy promoting his upcoming match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, in a recent interview with Adi Kft and EGO Total, Drew McIntyre said that he would love to face former WWE champion AJ Styles in the future. He also said that the list of his future and dream opponents are big, but if he has to pick one, then he’ll pick AJ Styles.

Also Read l The Undertaker to appear on WWE RAW in March, may start storyline with AJ Styles: WWE News

Both the wrestlers used to work for IMPACT wrestling at the same time, but Drew McIntyre never got a chance to fight AJ Styles. When Drew McIntyre signed a deal with WWE he knew he would face Styles soon, but WWE Drafts took place and AJ Styles was shifted to WWE SmackDown. However, AJ Styles has returned to WWE RAW and Drew McIntyre is looking forward to challenging The Phenomenal One. Though Drew McIntyre has never faced AJ Styles in a singles match, he recently faced AJ Styles in Triple –Threat match with Randy Orton.

Also Read l Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to take a break from WWE post WrestleMania 36: WWE News

Drew McIntyre wins the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020:

Brock Lesnar came in as the No. 1 entrant and eliminated 13 superstars which included powerhouses and legends like Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, MVP, Rey Mysterio and many more. However, Brock Lesnar's reign ended when he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. From there, Drew McIntyre took over as he eliminated The Miz and Ricochet. Edge then made his much-awaited return and eliminated many WWE superstars including AJ Styles and Randy Orton. In the later part of the match, Roman Reigns eliminated Edge and Drew McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Also Read l WWE Diva accuses Donald Trump of forcefully grabbing her while posing for a picture: WWE News

Also Read l The Undertaker visits WWE Performance Center before WrestleMania 36: WWE News

