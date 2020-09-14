WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre To Face Keith Lee; Dominik, Seth Rollins To Clash In A Steel Cage

WWE recently announced some major matches for WWE RAW, including two championship bouts. The promotion revealed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Keith Lee on Monday night, while WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will go up against Mickie James. WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions the Street Profits are also set to appear as they’ll face SmackDown Tag-Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champions vs Champions match. The night will also feature a Steel Cage match as Dominik and Seth Rollins will clash in a possible bout aimed at ending their feud.

WWE RAW: What could happen on Monday night RAW this week?

According to fans, there’s a good chance that Drew McIntyre will retain his title on WWE RAW. Fans believe that Keith Lee is a new addition to RAW, which means Vince McMahon and the other officials won't hand him a title win that easily. In addition to this, WWE has already announced a title match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. It is, therefore, unlikely that Lee could come out victorious. Some also speculate that Randy Orton could return and attack the champion during the match, causing a disqualification.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is also set to retain her title. However, reports claim that Mickie James could come out on top, but lose the title back to Asuka at WWE Clash of Champions 2020. The Street Profits, on the other hand, could lose the Champions vs Champions match to Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura as WWE has been giving a major push to the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions.

The feud between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins has been rumbling on for months and there’s a huge chance that on this week’s WWE RAW, Dominik will defeat Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match and end the long-running feud. Many claim that Murphy could attack Seth Rollins during the match, starting a new feud. However, reports claim that WWE could also continue the feud as Dominik Mysterio is attracting a lot of interest and the storyline is getting a positive response from fans and critics alike.

WWE RAW: Match card announced by WWE

Mandy Rose to address the WWE universe

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Keith Lee

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs Mickie James

Champions vs Champions match: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Street Profits

Steel Cage match: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

