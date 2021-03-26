Dwayne Johnson Posts Throwback Picture When 'The Rock' Suffered Internal Bleeding

Dwayne Johnson is now one of the top-grossing actors in Hollywood, but an entire generation of people know him as The Rock, who dominated the WWE scene in the late 90s and the early 2000s. It has been a long time since Johnson returned to the ring, and the 48-year-old has fond memories from his time wrestling for Vince McMahon. The Hollywood superstar recently shared a throwback picture from the infamous The Rock vs Ken Shamrock fight, reliving some his memories.

The Rock vs Ken Shamrock: Dwayne Johnson shares throwback picture from epic WWE fight

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a graphic throwback photo of his time in the ring with former WWE Superstar and UFC legend Ken Shamrock. The Rock can be been writhing with pain while his mouth was bleeding, after taking some heavy blows from Shamrock. The 48-year-old revealed that after the bout, he had a legitimate case of internal bleeding which was due to the impact of a "hard suplex" from the UFC Hall of Famer. Johnson mentioned that he enjoyed fighting Kenny Shamrock, and the duo had some amazing "classic" matches around the world.

"On this night I took a hard suplex and the impact damaged blood vessels in my lungs causing the blood to come up. Kept composed, made sure I could breathe and continued with the match. I’d like to think Ken would’ve shown me some compassion, but his facial expression says “f*** your bleeding lungs” as he tries to rip my ankle from my tibia. These were good days and this was how I proudly made my bones" worte Johnson on his Instagram post. READ | WWE Hall of Fame: The Great Khali will be inducted in class of 2021, Indian fans rejoice

Despite the injury, Johnson revealed that they continued the bout and joked that "The World's Most Dangerous Man" didn't care for his bleeding lungs. The Rock had a tight rivalry with Ken Shamrock and even captured the Intercontinental Championship from him at WrestleMania 14 during the Attitude Era. And while they were constantly at each other during their WWE careers, they share huge mutual respect, with Johnson himself crediting Shamrock for building "The Rock" character.

The Rock WWE return? Dwayne Johnson return to the rings looks unlikely

Ever since calling time on his wrestling career, Dwayne Johnson has been constantly linked with a return to the WWE over the years. The 48-year-old regularly showed up for WrestleMania between 2011 and 2016, but it is unlikely to be a case anymore considering his Hollywood commitments. Johnson was mooted with a return last year before the pandemic, but the global health crisis meant that those plans were laid to rest.

He was also omitted from the Show of Shows according to reports last month. As for his next film, The Rock has two releases slated for this year, with Jungle Cruise set to release in July, where he co-stars with Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall. Red Notice is his other 2021 release, where he shares screens space with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, but no date has been confirmed. A final edition of the Fast and Furious Series is also in the works, slated to release next year.

(Image Courtesy: wwe.com)