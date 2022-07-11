Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Johnson Debuts Nickname In First-ever WWE Promo; See Pics

WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson made her debut at the promotions’ live event for the NXT 2.0 brand, at Orlando on Saturday night. Making her debut, Simone appeared in her first-ever in-ring promo, as it was revealed that she would be known by the name Ava Raine in WWE. The young wrestler also revealed her nickname to be “The Final Girl,” and is expected to be called so whenever she makes her NXT TV debut.

Meanwhile, during her first promo in front of the fans, Raine targetted Cora Jade and the next wave of the NXT women’s division. While the feud against Jade is expected to be her first storyline in the NXT 2.0 brand, it would be interesting for fans to view the feud as Jade is one-half of the NXT women’s tag team champions, alongside Roxanne Perez. It is pertinent to mention here that Perez is scheduled to face Mandy Rose for the NXT championship next week and fans are expecting Raine to be brought into Jade’s orbit soon.

Having said that, here’s a look at the viral pictures of Raine, from her appearance at the NXT live event in Orlando.

We get to hear from Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) ! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/KrsEVaOUsk — Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) July 10, 2022

Simone Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, debuts on Orlando NXT show https://t.co/OhipWZ5fnh pic.twitter.com/7skWP1UI71 — ebic (@eQmqPu1Cv4i3ul9) July 11, 2022

Simone Johnson signed with WWE in 2020

It should be noted that the 20-year-old signed a contract with WWE, back in 2020, and has been training at the promotion’s performance center ever since. While a few injuries delayed her debut, she has now made her maiden appearance on NXT’s live event. Having said that, she is also inching closer to a full debut in the coming months.

What has been said so far?

Meanwhile, The Rock is arguably the biggest superstar to come out of WWE in his generation, as he is currently known as a global superstar, courtesy of his celebratory stint in Hollywood. As per a report by Comic Book, during an earlier interview, WWE legend Triple H was asked about Raine, and the wrestler admitted that Raine has the same love for WWE as her father, running in her veins. “I know she has 'the bug' of the business. She caught the love of it from her father,” Triple H said.

The Global Talent Strategy and Development of WWE and the executive producer of NXT added, “If you were to ask The Rock, there's nothing like that electricity, that connection he has with people. It all stems from his time in WWE His love of that is evident. I think she sees that as well. It's in her blood. If it's something that she wants to pursue -- I know that he is big, like I am, on continuing education and doing everything the right way. I know he believes it's a wonderful business. I know he would be proud to have her be a part of (the business). Will you see more of her in the future? It would be hard not to see her in the future”.

