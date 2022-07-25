Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Linked With Shocking Bid To Buy WWE As McMahon Retires: Report

One of the iconic faces of WWE and Pro wrestling, Vince McMahon recently retired from the company. Vince McMahon's retirement comes as a significant surprise for WWE fans as it is set to bring a massive change in pro wrestling. With McMahon gone, there have been rumours about the possibility of WWE changing ownership.

Dwayne Johnson to buy WWE?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could be one of the partners who would be in interested in acquiring the wrestling brand in the future. The Rock had previously acquired McMahon's XFL brand. According to Meltzer, the two names that have come up in many questions are Tony Khan and Dwayne Johnson. Meltzer further said, "Dwayne Johnson himself does not have the money to buy WWE, nor does anyone, but could he go in there and round up capital? Can they all work together and buy this company together? That is an absolutely intriguing possibility. Dwayne loves pro wrestling, it was his family's business, and his daughter is now in it. This is not some weird fantasy, this is absolutely something that can be viable."

All you need to know about Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon in his retirement statement said, “Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment."

The retirement came after a report by the Wall Street Journal stated that Vince McMahon paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. WWE and the Board of Directors announced that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon.

Back then, the former chairman in his statement had said,"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshalling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings."