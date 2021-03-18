Dwayne The Rock Johnson To Fight Cousin Roman Reigns? Legend Contacts Paul Heyman

A bout between Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his cousin Roman Reigns is one of the biggest dream matches in WWE and fans would love to see the two clash at WrestleMania – the biggest stage of all. However, the war between the brothers won’t be happening at this year’s WrestleMania as the current Universal Champion is reported to fight Men's Royal Rumble Match winner Edge, after his clash with Daniel Bryan at Fastlane.

WWE Latest: Dwayne The Rock Johnson vs Roman Reigns could happen

However, given Johnson’s current fit physique and his love for wrestling, it can be said that he will make his much-awaited return real soon and kick stat a storyline with Roman Reigns, possibly for a future WrestleMania match. In a recent interview with Give Me Sport, Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman also teased the clash, revealing how Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been in contact with him for a potential WrestleMania match.

WWE Latest: Heyman on The Rock vs Roman Reigns fight

While boasting about Roman Reigns’ power, Paul Heyman claimed that his e-mail list is filled with texts of current and former superstars asking for a match with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. That included, The Rock, who’s last WWE TV appearance came at SmackDown's 20th Anniversary episode on October 4, 2019. “Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It's not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many,” Heyman added.

The Rock family tree: The Rock vs Roman Reigns comments

A few weeks ago, the Universal Champion sat down with Ryan Satin, where he picked WrestleMania 39 as his desired PPV to fight The Rock, considering the event is taking place in the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, on April 2, 2023. Reigns said that he knows his cousin is a busy man, but The Rock won’t have to waste a lot of time travelling as the Stadium is very close to his house.

"He's the biggest box-office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box-office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made," Reigns added.

The Rock family tree: Rock’s last WWE appearance

Despite being quasi-retired, The Rock has made multiple WWE appearances in recent years. His last came on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown, where he delivered a phenomenal promo and went on to attack King Corbin with then WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Image Source: The Rock/ Instagram