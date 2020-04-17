Edge Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel, Says He Cannot Imagine A WWE Event Without Finkel

Earlier this week, the WWE universe was handed some heartbreaking news. Legendary WWE announcer Howard Finkel passed away this week at the age of 69. Finkel had been a part of multiple WWE events and PPVs, and his contribution towards the sport earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame a few years ago. WWE broke the news of Howard Finkel’s demise and WWE superstars have been paying condolences on social media. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Edge also took to social media and expressed his sorrow regarding the Howard Finkel death.

WWE news: Howard Finkel death shocks the WWE Universe including Edge

While almost every WWE fan and superstar expressed their emotion regarding the Howard Finkel death, Edge also went on to share a heartfelt message through his official Instagram handle. The former WWE World Champion penned a long caption where he explained how he missed legendary WWE announcer Howard Finkel. Edge said that he grew up with Howard Finkel’s voice and can never imagine a WWE event without him.

“I will never forget the goosebumps I had the night on a house show at The Skydome when he said “and NEEEEEEWWWW Intercontinental Champion”. Our first tag title wins at WrestleMania of all places. The voice? Howard. More importantly than all of that, he was my friend. He was a genuine, warm and compassionate man who absolutely LOVED his job” wrote Edge on Instagram.

WWE news: Howard Finkel death strikes other WWE superstars

Apart from Edge, Triple H, Roman Reigns, The Singh Brothers and several other WWE superstars also took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Howard Finkel was an iconic character in the WWE universe and a vast majority of superstars have been paying tribute since early morning.

Even as Howard’s health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn’t even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 17, 2020

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020

