Edge Reveals How WrestleMania 21 Paved The Way For Next Crop Of WWE Superstars

Over the last few weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been extremely vocal about his WWE career and how everything is leading up to his much-anticipated match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. During a recent interview, Edge opened up on some of his favourite WrestleMania moments which involved his tag-team championship match at WrestleMania 16 and also his induction to the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 28.

Also Read | Edge WWE return: Star Calls Randy Orton ‘junkie’ On Intense RAW

WrestleMania 21: Edge vs Kane and four other superstars in the Money in the Bank match

However, crammed up between the two iconic WrestleMania moments was his WrestleMania 21 match. Edge famously won the inaugural Money in the Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 21 and was instantly propelled to the main-event picture in the company. While WrestleMania 21 served as a personal triumph for Edge, the superstar reckons the show also served as a pivotal moment in WWE history.

Also Read | Edge Opens Up On Mountain Bike Accident That Spurred His WWE Return

"At that time, I didn't know what the Money in the Bank match could mean. Now, obviously, I realise the significance of what it did to the wrestling industry. I look back at it, even just for me (it was) the passing of the torch aspect. There's a whole new crop of talent that we're all getting ready to make our mark. I feel like I helped make my mark in a tag team, but now it's time to do it on my own. The money in the bank was kind of the first step of that", said Edge.

He then added, "Then you had John Cena winning the WWE Championship. You had Batista winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Think about what the three of us did after that. You have Randy Orton wrestling The Undertaker. It was a pretty pivotal looking back a very pivotal Mania in terms of Changing of the Guard."

John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton and Edge, all made their mark at WrestleMania 21 and went on to have illustrious careers thereafter.

Also Read | Edge vs Kane, WrestleMania 21: Edge Remembers His Iconic WrestleMania 17 Match Where He Speared Jeff Hardy In The Air

The inaugural Money in the Bank match was equally important as it is now considered to be a staple in WWE. However, Edge revealed that during WrestleMania 21, he had little to no idea what the creatives were planning with the stipulation. "It wasn't until I talked to Vince (McMahon) about the idea of cashing in and how to cash it in that it really sunk in what the match meant. I didn't understand (then), but as we look back now, you can say okay that it was pretty big", Edge stated.

Also Read | WWE News: Edge Reveals Superstars He Wants To Face After Storyline With Randy Orton Concludes

Fast forward 15 years, the Rated R-Superstar is bracing for his first singles match in WWE since 2011 and appears to be hungrier than ever to make it big. Edge's current rivalry is one of the most exciting storylines at WrestleMania 36. It'll be interesting to see how the company books the match and Edge's return on the big stage.

WrestleMania 36 will be aired in India on April 5 and 6 at 3.30 am on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. WWE fans can also catch the repeat telecast of WrestleMania at 12.00 pm, at 4.00 pm and at 8.00 pm on April 5 and 6 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.

Also Read | WWE News: WWE NXT Results: Dakota Kai Wins, Keith Lee Retains His North American Title