'Edge Vs AJ Styles': Six Matches Fans Are Most Excited About At WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE is all set to host its biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022, WrestleMania 38 on April 2 and 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas. The PPV will be held across two days with two different main events on both days. The event will feature a Title vs Title match while five other championship matches also in line.

At the same time, WWE fans will also witness the much-awaited return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to WWE during WrestleMania 38. Kevin Owens has called out Stone Cold on Raw for a match at WrestleMania, however, it is still unclear whether he will return to the ring for a match or not. Meanwhile, here are the six matches that the WWE fans are most excited to watch.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Title vs Title match

The WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will be up against each other in the long-awaited clash. Lesnar picked up the WWE title by winning the Elimination Chamber match after defeating Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley. They were earlier slated to clash at WWE Day 1, but Reigns tested positive and pulled out of the match. However, they are now slated to fight in a winners takes all match, which will be the 11th time they share a ring.

Raw Tag Team Championship match

RK Bro(Randy Orton and Riddle) will defend their Raw tag team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy(Chad Gable and Otis) at WrestleMania 38. RK Bro regained the titles on March 7 by defeating Alpha Academy and the tag team of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. They earlier lost the titles to Gable and Otis on Monday Night Raw in January.

SmackDown Women's Championship match

The SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against superstar veteran Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. The match-up has been building up ever since Rousey made her return during Royal Rumble earlier this year and fans are waiting to see her fighting for the title. Rousey returned to WWE for the first time in almost three years, which also makes it possible for her to take Flair’s place.

Raw Women's Championship match

The long-running feud between Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will hopefully end at WrestleMania 38. Both wrestlers unleashed brutal attacks on one another in the past few weeks at Raw which will serve as the perfect build-up for the event. Becky warned Bianca on the last episode of Raw on March 21.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterios’s clash against The Miz and Internet sensation Logan Paul is one of the most awaited match-ups of WrestleMania, as the match has been much hyped up in the past month. Logan Paul was revealed as Miz’s partner on Raw and both teams have already clashed unofficially once. In the last episode of Raw, Miz removed Rey’s mask and fueled the fire to a new extent.

AJ Styles vs Edge

The WWE Hall of Famer Edge will up against the superstar wrestler AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. The match was confirmed on Monday Night Raw and is a much-awaited clash. In the last episode of Raw, Seth Rollins attempted to take Styles’ place against Edge in an official match. However, Rollins failed to secure a spot after Edge interrupted and beat up Styles.

Image: wwe.com