Elimination Chamber 2022: Brock Lesnar Sets Up Title Vs Title Clash For WrestleMania 38

‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar became a seven-time WWE champion on Saturday night, after winning the elimination chamber match against Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 pay-per-view event. Lesnar was unstoppable in his maiden appearance in the dreaded chamber match as the defending champion Bobby Lashley got ruled out owing to compulsory concussion protocols. Lashley was heavily injured after Rollins powerbombed Theory through Bobby Lashley’s pod.

Brock Lesnar sets up Title vs Title match against Roman Reigns

Meanwhile, following his stellar win at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah on Saturday, Lesnar set up the Title vs Title clash for WrestleMania 38. Earlier, after his win in the men’s royal rumble match during Royal Rumble 2022, Lesnar named the universal champion Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania. Reigns earned an impressive victory over WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber 2022 PPV, and will now get ready for the WWE Title vs Universal Title match.

A look at Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' fierce rivalry

Lesnar and Reigns have been involved in the feud ever since the beast returned last year. The head of the table defended his title against Lesnar at the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 and was scheduled to do another defense at the WWE Day 1 PPV. However, a COVID-19 positive test result forced the universal champion to withdraw from the event and Lesnar entered the title match against Big E. Lesnar claimed the title by winning the brutal five-way match on January 1 before losing it to Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022.

Other title clashes at Elimination Chamber 2022

Alongside the big wins for Lesnar and Reigns, Becky Lynch also retained her WWE Raw women’s championship title after defeating Hall of Famer Lita. At the same time, Bianca Belair emerged as the winner in the women’s elimination chamber match for the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Alexa Bliss, Rhe Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. Meanwhile, The title match for the SmackDown tag team championship was called off after The Usos unleashed wrath on The Viking Raiders.

