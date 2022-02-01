Last Updated:

Elimination Chamber: Full List Of Participants Revealed; Bobby Lashley To Defend WWE Crown

Know the complete list of participants for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Live Event, scheduled to be held on February 19 at the Jeddah Super Dome.

The WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off on January 31 with Adam Pearce announcing that reigning champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV). Lashley picked up his second WWE championship title by defeating Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble 2022 and is now gearing up for the title defense on February 19. Meanwhile, Lashley alongside MVP appeared on Raw while celebrating his win, as Lesnar appeared with full in-ring gear. Having won the 30-man Royal Rumble match on January 29, Lesnar announced that he will combat against Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania 38.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, The Beast Incarnate added that he wants the WrestleMania 38 match to be a title vs title clash before claiming his rematch against Lashley for the WWE championship. The offer was declined by MVP on behalf of Lashley before Pearce reminded everyone about Lashley’s title being on the line at the Elimination Chamber. The segment ended with Pearce adding Lesnar to the Chamber match while Lashley walked out. Lashley later took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his thoughts on his upcoming title defense.

Seth Rollins announces his entry on the KO show

Up ahead in the episode, Seth Rollins appeared on the KO show with host Kevin Owens and announced his entry for the Chamber match without a qualifying match. Owens then faced a defeat at the hands of Austin Theory in the qualifying match, while the latter became the fourth man to confirm his participation in the upcoming title match. Moving ahead in the show, Riddle lost his scooter race in Raw to Gable, after Otis knocked the former off his scooter.

Riddle defeats Otis in the qualifying match

While Riddle complained about the current Raw tag team champions of cheating, Gable called a match between Riddle and Otis. Adam Pearce then announced that the match will serve as another qualifying match for the Elimination chamber. Riddle picked up an impressive win against Otis and became the fifth confirmed participant for the WWE title showdown. AJ Styles became the final challenger for Lashley’s title at the Elimination Chamber by defeating Rey Mysterio in the qualifying match. Meanwhile, the show ended with WWE Hall of Famer Lita making an appearance on Raw and challenging the Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch for a title match at the upcoming PPV event.

Full list of participants for the Elimination Chamber-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

