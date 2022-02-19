Elimination Chamber: Ronda Rousey To Wrestle With One Hand Tied Behind Her Back

Ronda Rousey and Naomi are all set to lock horns against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match on Eliminator Chamber on Saturday, February 19. Ahead of the match, the two sides signed a contract that now requires Ronda to fight with one arm tied behind her back. The contract was signed at this week's Friday Night SmackDown episode, where Ronda claimed she could fight Deville with just one hand.

The video of the contract signing was shared by WWE on its official Twitter handle. In the video, Ronda can be heard telling Sonya that she can beat her even with no hands, adding that one hand is more than enough for her to beat the 28-year-old wrestler from New Jersey. "Sonya, with no hands I will still tap dance on your forehead. One hand is plenty enough," Ronda said in the video.

The WWE Elimination chamber 2022 event is scheduled to be held on Saturday at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. The main event is slated to start at 10:30 PM IST. The mega-event will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will witness some exciting matches with titles being put on the line inside the giant structure.

Matchups

Elimination Chamber match for WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins

Elimination Chamber match for Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38: Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs Goldberg

Raw women's championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Smack Down Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders

Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Image: wwe.com