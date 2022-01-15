Elimination Chamber: WWE Reportedly Set To Bring Back Devils Playground In Saudi Arabia

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to bring back the devils playground with reports emerging about the company looking to bring back the Elimination Chamber for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia. The buildup to WrestleMania traditionally begins at the Royal Rumble however over the last decade, that road to the biggest event in the sports entertainment industry has frequently passed through the Elimination Chamber. The Elimination Chamber made its debut back in 2002 and since then the WWE has conducted 28 Elimination Chamber matches since its inception.

Elimination Chamber set for return

According to a report by Inside the rope citing Fightful Select the Elimination Chamber is set to return in Saudi Arabia for their show in the country on February 19th. February. As per the report, the Elimination Chamber match taking place in the Middle Eastern Kingdom has been in the works since WWE put on their last show there in November 2021. There is no word yet if the title of the show will be changed by WWE.

The final WWE Elimination Chamber matches took place at the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February of last year. Daniel Bryan won the first Chamber match of the night from the Smackdown brand to secure an immediate title match opportunity from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Elimination Chamber has also witnessed three women’s matches with the last one taking place at 2020 edition, which saw Shayna Baszler registering victory for a title shot at the Raw Women’s Championship held by Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 36.

WWE to rebrand Elimination Chamber

Another report from Inside the rope has stated that WWE is planning to rebrand the Elimination Chamber and name it the “WrestleMania Chamber". According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has suggested that the company could be about to rebrand the Elimination CHamber although the news is not confirmed. If the rebranding does takes place this will not be the time that the company has decided to do so regarding one of their events. Back in April 2018, the Royal Rumble was transformed into the 50-man ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ for the first show in Saudi Arabia.