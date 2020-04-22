Eric Bischoff Labels John Cena A 'wannabe' For Copying Hulk Hogan At WrestleMania 36

On Day 2 of WrestleMania 36, fans saw John Cena and Bray Wyatt relive some of the most memorable moments in WWE’s history, including John Cena’s WWE debut and the duo’s first bout at WrestleMania 30. Fans also saw Bray Wyatt turn into Eric Bischoff as he called out the 'Hollywood nWo' version of John Cena. John Cena entered the ring while wearing a nWo T-shirt mocking Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

The WWE Universe was thrilled to see the New World Order version of John Cena and some even asked Hulk Hogan to add him in his iconic faction. However, former nWo campaigner Eric Bischoff was not impressed with John Cena as he recently labelled him as ‘just another wannabe’. Eric Bischoff slammed John Cena on Twitter while posting a picture of the 16-time WWE champion from the match.

WrestleMania 36: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in the Firefly Fun House Match

Before the match started, Bray Wyatt appeared and welcomed John Cena to his Firefly Fun House. Wyatt introduced the audience to a world where gods, monsters, angels and demons are neighbours and revealed that John Cena will face his biggest opponent till date, ‘himself’. Bray Wyatt played his mind games and took John Cena on a journey that contradicted everything he said.

He displayed John Cena as a villain by having him relive some of his most memorable moments and gimmicks in WWE’s history like his WWE debut and nWO Hulk Hogan’s return. In the end, The Fiend appeared and pinned John Cena for the win. The Firefly Fun House match received rave reviews from fans as they claimed WrestleMania 36 lived up to its billing despite hosting the event without a live audience.

