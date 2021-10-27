Everybody In WWE NXT Misses Triple H Unbelievably, Especially Me: Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer and the current vice-president of talent development in WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has expressed himself by saying that he is trying to step in and fill the role of Triple H, who is missed by everyone at WWE NXT. Triple H is currently recovering from a cardiac event that was caused by a genetic heart issue. Triple H and Shawn Michaels worked together to book superstars on the WWE NXT roster. However, after Triple H suffered the health scare, Michaels has been helping by carrying NXT on his shoulders as his friend continues his recovery.

As mentioned in a report by Sports Illustrated, speaking about the absence of NXT’s driving force Triple H, Shawn Michaels said, “Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this—everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career”.

Shawn Michaels is associated with WWE for 35 years

Michaels further spoke about filling in for Triple H by saying that taking over the responsibilities is the same as a drop of water in a bucket when compared to the work done by Triple H. He added that he is honoured to have the opportunity to pay Triple H back and be there for him in his absence. Speaking about the rebranding of NXT to a colourful 2.0 version from their trademark of black and gold, Michaels said, “Doing this now for 35 years, I’ve seen constant change. And change is certainly not new to us in WWE. It’s constantly evolving and changing," Sports Illustrated reported.

Apart from being involved in the major decisions of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels also serves as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. He last appeared in a match for WWE, during the WWE Crown Jewel 2018, which was a one-off appearance. Michaels and Triple H are considered best friends as both pro-wrestlers have helped each other throughout their WWE careers. Michaels along with Triple H led the invasion of the main roster as the head of the NXT brand ahead of the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view. Both can be seen being part of the on-screen segments in NXT, and also hyping the segments on social media.

Image: wwe.com