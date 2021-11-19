Ex-Aussie Skipper Kim Hughes Slams CA For Inaction Despite Reviewing Tim Paine Situation

Former Australian skipper Kim Hughes has opined on the ongoing Tim Paine controversy by slamming Cricket Australia (CA) for taking no action against the player. Paine resigned as the captain of the Australian Test squad on Friday after his private text exchange with a former Cricket Tasmania employee was made public.

However, CA was aware of the whole situation when Paine was appointed as the skipper of the Australian Test squad following the ball-tampering scandal which cost former skipper Steve Smith. Australia chose to continue with Paine as the skipper even after Smith's return.

Meanwhile, as reported by Northern Daily Leader, expressing his views about the matter on Five AA radio, former Test skipper Kim Hughes said, “(Paine) did what he had to do (by resigning) but what I find staggering is that Cricket Australia reviewed the situation and did nothing. The standard you walk past is the standard you accept. Integrity? You've got to be kidding me. For god's sake. You found that out and then said well that's still acceptable and to appoint him captain? Give me a break”.

Australian Cricketers' Association's statement about Tim Paine

Most of the officials who were at the top position of Cricket Australia during Paine’s appointment have left their positions, as the cricket body has undergone a hierarchy change. At the same time, the Australian Cricketers' Association issued a statement in support of Paine, who earlier said that he wants to play for the Aussies in the upcoming Ashes series.

Supporting Paine, the players union said, "While regrettable, this was a historical mistake that was a private matter between consenting individuals. Tim fully cooperated in an integrity investigation by Cricket Australia in 2018 in which he was exonerated ... while Tim has clearly made a mistake, he will continue to have the full and unequivocal support of the ACA".

Tim Paine has played a total of 35 Tests for the team and he became the first Aussie skipper after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England. Under the captaincy of Paine earlier in the year, Australia lost the home test series vs India 2-1. He led the Aussies in a total of 23 Test matches, and returned victorious in 11 of them, having lost eight matches and drawn the other four.

(Image: AP)