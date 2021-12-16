Ex-Universal Champion Kevin Owens Rejoins WWE After Receiving 'excellent Offer'

Wrestler Kevin Owens has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with the WWE. According to Fightful Select, who first reported on the re-signing, the former Universal Champion received an "excellent offer" from the Vince McMahon's company to stay for another couple of years, which Owens couldn't refuse. As per reports, people within the WWE were "over the moon" after re-re-signing Owens.

Fightful Select has learned that Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE



Full story for Fightful Select subscribershttps://t.co/tkl9BsExUi pic.twitter.com/igWdlzFfXL — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 15, 2021

Owens' contract with the WWE was expiring in January 2022. The Canadian had earlier sparked rumours on possibly heading to WWE's rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Owens had triggered speculations of heading to AEW after he referenced his former “Mount Rushmore” stable with Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. However, the latest reports suggest that Owens has extended his stay at the WWE and will fight as one of the top stars going forward.

Owens at WWE

Owens had joined the WWE in 2014 after gaining instant popularity during his brief stint at the NXT. Owens managed to win the NXT Championship within a few months of his debut, which catapulted him to join the big stars of the wrestling world at the WWE. Since joining the WWE, Owens has won both the United States and Intercontinental championships several times. He also won the Universal Championship in 2016.

In the last segment of WWE's Monday Night Raw on November 29, the feud between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E continued as Owens defeated Big E by disqualification after getting attacked by Seth Rollins mid-match. As Owens celebrated his inclusion in the Day One WWE Championship title contention, Rollins was shocked by the development after hitting KO.

The match started with Big E take on Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match. KO ran towards the door every moment he could in an attempt to escape but the powerhouse was having none of that. After a series of piledrivers and one hard-hitting moonsault Big E was on the verge of escaping but Owen dragged the WWE champion back into the cage.

Big E hit his signature Big Ending from the second rope but went for the door instead of making the cover, he got out and won the match but was suddenly attacked by Seth Rollins. When Rollins began to go for Owens, Big E came from behind and took Rollins out to be the ‘last one standing’.

Owens along with Rollins, Big E, and Bobby Lashley will now fight in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title at WWE Day One on January 1st, 2022.

