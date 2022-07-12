Ex-WWE Star Great Khali Accused Of Slapping Employee At Toll Plaza During Heated Exchange

Indian wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Rana on Tuesday grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons after a video emerged of him slapping workers at a toll plaza. The undated video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the reports, a toll worker has accused the former WWE wrestler of slapping him when he asked him to show his identity proof.

WWE News: The Great Khali toll plaza episode

In the undated video which has now gone viral, The Great Khali is alleging that the toll workers were blackmailing him while the toll workers alleged that he slapped one of them in a fit of rage. The toll workers could also be heard asking him to show his ID card. The toll plaza workers could be seen surrounding his vehicle, breaking into an argument. The video further shows barricades been placed to stop The Great Khali’s car from moving ahead.

When a police officer tried intervened to understand the situation, both toll plaza workers and Khali could be seen telling him their own versions of the incident. The barricades were removed for Khali's car to steer ahead but when a toll plaza worker tried to put the barricade again, Khali stopped him and walked towards his car.

The Great Khali allegedly slaps toll worker: Detailed textual account

Toll Worker: "Why did you raise your hand at the boy? I am Kawaljeet (surname inaudible). Why did you raise hand at the boy? Here you slapped him. Why did you slap him? You were asked for an ID card, show the ID card. Show the ID card. No, I am not blackmailing you. Why did you slap? Just give the ID card if you have it."

The Great Khali: "I don't have the ID card."

Other Person: "Why are you hitting? This (the gate) will not open. Why did you hit him? This (gate) will not open. Call whoever you want, but we will not open this. This will not open brother, leave everything aside. Forget it. Forget that you are a wrestler. Take back the car, take it back now. Don't let them stand here. Dont make us hit you. That is the police patrol. No, we will not let you go."

Person to the Police: "Brother, these guys slapped him. I asked for the ID card, then he slapped me. Who slapped him? Why did you slap him? Stand away. We are not blackmailing you. We have everything recorded on camera, we can get it checked. Hello, you cannot hit, you cannot do this. This is the car number of his (The Great Khali). (uses derogatory language) You are blackmailing and being adamant. Forget that you are a wrestler. Leave from here."

The Great Khali: A look at his career

The Great Khali became a professional wrestler by appearing for All Pro Wrestling (APW) in 2000, after which he signed a contract with WCW in 2021 before the promotion was bought by WWE. The Indian wrestler has also worked for various other wrestling promotions like the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and the Japanese promotion All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) from 2001 to 2006.

In 2007, the seven-foot one-inch wrestler from Punjab became the first Indian to sign a contract with WWE. Khali made his in-ring debut on SmackDown in April 2007. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in July 2007 but his reign ended in just 61 days. He made his last appearance on WWE during the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.