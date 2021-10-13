Ex-WWE Star Great Khali Hilariously Slaps Guy Who Interrupted His Interview; WATCH

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar The Great Khali was extremely upset when a guy interrupted him during his interview, ending up hilariously slapping him in the scripted video.

The man is from Khali's academy and has appeared in various videos alongside the WWE Hall of Famer, often being on the receiving end. Khali was an extremely popular superstar during his time at WWE, and at seven feet tall, only a few individuals would want to mess with him.

The Great Khali hilariously slaps young man

On the Great Khali's official Instagram handle, a short clip was posted where he is being asked about his views on visiting Pune. As the WWE Hall of Famer began answering the question, a young man interrupted him and not only sat beside Khali but also turned the camera towards him and began answering questions by the interviewer.

The young man began bragging about the movies he has bagged and told the interviewer to focus the interview on him rather than Khali. After he passed these statements, a furious Khali got up from his seat and slapped the man.

The Great Khali's WWE Hall of Fame career

The Great Khali is one of the few Indians superstars who has made it big in pro wrestling, and especially at an esteemed organization like WWE. While he is not part of the WWE roster anymore, he is often seen in various videos on social media. The former WWE superstar currently has a staggering 2.6 million followers.

The Punjab-born wrestler made his WWE debut immediately after WrestleMania 22 when he targeted The Undertaker, who continues to be one of the most feared wrestlers in WWE history. The duo first competed at Judgment Day 2006 when Khali defeated the Dead Man. Immediately, after his impressive victory, he became an extremely popular figure in the company.

Since then, The Great Khali has had several impressive matches in WWE. A year after facing The Undertaker, he faced 16-time WWE champion John Cena at Judgment Day and One Night Stand but ended up losing both fights. However, his most impressive victory came in 2007, when he won the World Heavyweight Championship in a Battle Royal on SmackDown.

However, he later lost the title to Batista at Unforgiven 2007 in a Punjabi Prison match. Because of such impressive appearances in the company, he was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021.