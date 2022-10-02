Extreme Rules 2022: WWE Announces UFC Legend As Special Referee For Riddle Vs Rollins

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will continue their long-running feud at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event, which is scheduled to be held next Sunday. The clash is a much-anticipated one as both superstars will lock horns in an Inside the Fight Pit. Extreme Rules 2022 is scheduled to be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, WWE took to its official Instagram handle on Sunday and revealed that former two-division champion in MMA promotion UFC, Daniel Cormier will be the special referee for the match. “As reported by Ariel Helwani, MMA legend Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee for Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules. Tune in this Monday night to Raw for more details,” WWE said in the announcement.

'It seemed only fitting to have MMA legend Daniel Cormier step in': WWE

In the September 12 episode of Monday Night Raw, Rollins claimed to be the Face of the red brand after defeating Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Rollins claimed he was done with The Original Bro and went ahead with his pursuit of the United States championship title. As Lashley defended the title against Rollins on Monday Night Raw, a distraction from Riddle ensured Lashey the win.

“Considering their volatile history, it was determined that the two will now clash in a highly anticipated showdown Inside the Fight Pit. With the unique stipulation in place, it seemed only fitting to have MMA legend Daniel Cormier step in and try to maintain order as the special guest referee,” WWE’s statement read.

Here's what Daniel Cormier said-

Daniel Cormier is a former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion, who currently essays the role of commentator in the MMA promotion. As WWE made the announcement, Cormier took to his official Instagram handle and confirmed the news. “I will be fair. I’ll be honest. I’ll be impartial. And I will not take anyone’s s**t. I will be there for a reason. The law has been called in, and I will enforce it with every part of myself to the fullest extent. @wwe @ufc,” DC said.