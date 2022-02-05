Fans Demand 'Jones Vs Ngannou', As Jon Jones Teases Fight Against Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and teased a possible fight against the former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Teasing the fight, Jones asked the MMA fans if they want to see the clash, by saying, “The greatest heavyweight of all-time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game,” on his tweet. Miocic is arguably the best heavyweight champion in the history of the promotion, as he holds the record for the making the most consecutive successful title defenses.

The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 4, 2022

Miocic made three successful consecutive title defenses, and also has the record for the most total successful defenses of the heavyweight title at four. He currently has a UFC record of 20-4-0, having last appeared during his unsuccessful title defense against Francis Ngannou in March last year, at the UFC 260. At the same time, Jon Jones is often regarded as the best pound-to-pound fighter in the promotion, as he vacated his light heavyweight title back in 2020, with plans of moving to the heavyweight division. Jones made eleven successful defenses of the light-heavyweight title from 2011 to 2020 and is awaiting to sort out his contract with UFC before coming back to the octagon.

MMA fans remind Jon Jones of his pending fight against Francis Ngannou

Meanwhile, on spotting Jones teasing a fight with Miocic, MMA fans on social media were quick to remind the former champion about his fight against the current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannnou. However, Ngannou was questioned about his pending fight against Jones burning the pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 270 last month, and replying to the reporters the reigning heavyweight champion ruled out any possibility of the fight. “No, I’m done with that fight. I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones, and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on,” said Ngannou as per MMA Mania”.

Reactions by fans-

Listen dude can you please just fight Francis I know the money isn’t right but tbh I’ve been a fan of you your whole career and if you truly cared about going down as the greatest fighter ever you would fight Francis for free — Brando quick (@QuickBrando) February 4, 2022

Bruuuuhhh stop hyping people up. You want it or not... I respect you and you're a greats lightheavyweight fighter that Ngannou was right. Lately you're just a twitter worrior. We wannt see it bro — AceS (@AndreiS81562728) February 4, 2022

Why everyone commenting on this like Bones ain’t gunna handle Stipe than Franny. Hype all you want out of these guys but unless they land a lucky shot Jones is going to dismantle them. Love or hate him he is a better fighter than both by alot. — zzzHooligan (@ImzzzHooligan) February 4, 2022

You’re all talk, sign a deal and make it happen. You’ve been moving up to heavyweight for years, Izzy moved up weight before you — CFC Éire ⭑⭑ (@CFC_Eire) February 4, 2022

Jon Jones eyes for an interim title upon returning to UFC

Ngannou recently became the undisputed heavyweight champion after defeating Cyril Gane at UFC 270 following a unanimous decision. He is also yet to renew his contract with UFC and can be expected to be out of the octagon for most of 2022 as he will be going under the knife for knee surgery soon. Even if the contract complications of both MMA superstars get sorted, the chance of Jones clashing with Ngannou doesn’t appear to be coming soon. Jones would have to first fight for the interim heavyweight title before the Jones vs Ngannou clash takes place for the undisputed crown.

