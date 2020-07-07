How Fans Reacted To Heath Slater's Shock Appearance On RAW 3 Months After Being Axed

WWE sensation Heath Slater is back in business and in stunning fashion after being released from the promotion in April. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Heath Slater returned and had his eyes set on his former friend and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The WWE universe was taken aback when Dolph Ziggler brought Heath Slater alongside him in the latest segment of WWE RAW to confront “The Chosen One”. However, things took a turn for the worse after Heath Slater slapped the WWE Champion and ignited a feud with his ex-ally, Drew McIntyre.

Heath Slater return: Heath Slater shocks WWE universe after comeback on WWE RAW

According to Heath Slater, when Drew McIntyre was going through a tough time, he constantly kept tabs on him. However, Heath Slater accused Drew McIntyre of turning his back on him after he was released from WWE in April. Later, Heath Slater went on to slap Drew McIntyre which ultimately led the duo into an in-ring contest on the latest episode of Monday night RAW.

The matchup ended swiftly as Drew McIntyre went on to beat Heath Slater within 30 seconds of their contest. Slater was donning street clothes in the fight which turned out to be a huge mistake but his friendship with Drew McIntyre remained intact as the post-fight scenario surprised a lot of fans. Dolph Ziggler brutally attacked Heath Slater after the fight after which WWE Champion Drew McIntyre ran in to save his former friend. After saving Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre hugged him om the ring. However, fans have now been left wondering whether this will be the last they see of Slater.

WWE fans react to Heath Slater return on WWE RAW

WWE fans have seemingly welcomed Heath Slater’s return to WWE. The surprise return has already stormed social media where netizens have been professing their awe at the recent segment. However, there is a piece of bad news for wrestling fans since Heath Slater may never compete inside the WWE ring again. Here’s how netizens reacted to the Heath Slater return.

I really like this Heath Slater. And dude looks buff! — mckev24 (@mckev24) July 7, 2020

Hell Of a Promo !!! But we all knew Slater is 🔥 on the mic !!!



Glad to see him on My Tv !!! — 🇵🇷 (@xGuillau) July 7, 2020

I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it — Joe (@_ShiningWizard1) July 7, 2020

GREAT seeing Heath back on #WWE TV. Hope it's not a 1 off. His was 1 of the few I wasn't happy about #WWERaw — Runningwolf 🆖 ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🖤 (@GeorgeXjr4) July 7, 2020

