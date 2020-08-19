Federal Government Trying To Seize Ted DiBiase Jr’s $1 Million Home In Madison: Reports

The Federal government is trying to seize the Madison home (worth $1.5 million) of former WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr after his brother Brett DiBiase was indicted in a corruption case. According to the Associated Press, a 2019 state audit shows that DiBiase’s family received millions of dollars from Mississippi’s welfare agency through non-profits, business deals and travel reimbursements. The payments came at a time when the department was denying over 98% of welfare applications.

Also Read l WWE News: WWE RAW viewership drops significantly despite Rey Mysterio’s return

In February 2020, Ted DiBiase’s brother Brett was arrested on charges of stealing $48,000 in welfare money. According to AP, Brett DiBiase later pleaded ‘not guilty,’ and the authorities revealed that Brett DiBiase was paid to teach drug abuse classes in Mississippi even though he was in a drug rehabilitation program in California at the time. According to reports, though Ted DiBiase was not charged with a crime, his house is in the process of being seized as part of his connection with Brett DiBiase and other accused.

Also Read l WWE News: WWE superstars reaching out to AEW and Chris Jericho to jump ship: Report

The Mississippi Community Education Center paid Ted DiBiase Jr to provide training to their human services employees in late 2018 to early 2019. Ted DiBiase Jr and his wife, Kristen, were less than a week away from selling their home when federal agents seized the paperwork. There’s no word on who was trying to buy Ted DiBiase Jr’s $1.5 million worth house. DiBiase and Kristen got married in October 2008 and the two have a son and a daughter.

Also Read l WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Cesaro and Sheamus send David Silva a special message

Ted DiBiase Jr’s short WWE career

Ted DiBiase Jr is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr who also goes by the name ‘The Million Dollar Man’. Ted DiBiase Jr trained in major wrestling schools before signing a deal with WWE in 2008. He competed in multiple singles matches but soon went on to create a tag team with Cody Rhodes. The duo won the World Tag Team Championship twice before forming The Legacy faction alongside Randy Orton. After the dissolution of Legacy, Ted DiBiase Jr moved into singles competition and received the Million Dollar Championship from his father Ted DiBiase. Ted DiBiase Jr left WWE in 2013 due to family commitments and other personal reasons.

Also Read l Triple H reveals why Velveteen Dream returned to WWE NXT despite #SpeakingOut allegations

With inputs from AP

Image credits: WWE.com