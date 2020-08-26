Mick Foley Reveals How Officials Pranked Him After Every Casket Match Against Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared on Inside the Ropes this week, where he opened up on a range of subjects, including his feud with The Undertaker. While talking about their famous casket matches, Mick Foley admitted that working with The Undertaker in casket matches was both a good thing and a bad thing for him. Foley stated that on the one hand, he was working with the biggest superstar in the industry, and on the other, he lost most of the casket matches. He stated that the worst thing about losing the casket matches was that WWE officials would take their sweet time in letting him out of the casket.

“Every night they would slam that thing (casket) shut, and every night I’d be hyperventilating. And I’m being rolled to the back and hand slamming on the casket, and every night without fail, I’d scream for someone to let me out. And every night they would keep me in for an additional five minutes as a rib.”

Mick Foley on what it's like being Buried Alive

In the later part of the interview, Mick Foley remembered the first Buried Alive match he had against The Undertaker. He recalled that after he lost the match, Undertaker chokeslammed him into the grave and started burying him alive. Foley said there was a hollowed-out area under the grave with an oxygen mask but it was a scary experience nonetheless. “Man, I don’t care if they have a mask for breathing or not – it’s a scary feeling. And then I went scrambling, got this thing – a little plastic baggy. I’m breathing in that oxygen, and he’s covering me. I’m being buried alive,” Mick Foley added.

Mick Foley and The Undertaker’s recent WWE appearances

Mick Foley appeared on the May 20, 2019, edition of WWE RAW, where he unveiled the 24/7 Championship which was later won by R-Truth. He then made another appearance in July where he challenged R-Truth for the championship. However, the match didn't materialise as Mick Foley was attacked by Bray Wyatt later on the show.

The Undertaker’s last WWE TV appearance was on Night One of WrestleMania 36 where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. A month after the PPV, WWE released a short documentary series on The Undertaker where he announced his retirement, claiming that he wants to spend some time with his wife and kids. The Undertaker later said that in his opinion, his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career.

Image credits: WWE.com