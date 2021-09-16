Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Teases Return To The Ring In A Cryptic Tweet

Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 15, to tease his return to the ring with some cryptic tweets, in reply to a message from one of his fans. The fan’s tweet was about missing Wyatt, to which the three-time WWE World Champion replied that everything will be clear as he will see us very soon. He concluded the tweet by stating revenge, as the confession of pain.

Everything will be clear.

I’ll see you all very soon.

Revenge is a confession of pain. — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 15, 2021

Another fan replied to the tweet by saying that he is excited to see him after so many years. In reply to this, Wyatt further teased the idea of his return. Wyatt in a bold statement replied that we have seen the real Bray Wyatt.

You’ve NEVER seen the real me — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 15, 2021

The wrestler also had a small exchange of tweets with the new WWE Champion Big E, as he said to his fans that Big E is a type of personality who people line up to congratulate. Meanwhile, Big E replied expressing thanks to Wyatt for his generosity. Big E was crowned as the WWE Raw Champion on September 14.

Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 15, 2021

Bray Wyatt has won the WWE Championship once & the Universal Championship twice

Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31 this year, after being associated with the company for almost 12 years. He was known for being one of the most creative people around and his release left the fans in shock and disappointment, which drew heavy criticism on the WWE management, including CEW Vince McMahon. Ever since he was released by WWE, it is being highly speculated that Wyatt will join the AEW, following the footsteps of Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, and CM Punk.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Wyatt is expected to start with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) soon and could make his debut on September 29’s episode of the AEW Dynamite. The episode will take place at Rochester in New York, which is the hometown of late WWE and AEW wrestler Brodie Lee. As per the reports, Wyatt could join Impact Wrestling, in case he opts out from AEW. In case he joins Impact Wrestling, he could make his debut in the Bound For Glory (pay-per-view) event in Las Vegas on October 23. Windham Lawrence Rotunda, better known for his ring name, Bray Wyatt fought in the WWE ring using many names such as Alex Rotundo, Duke Rotundo, and Husky Harris. He is a three-time WWE world champion, as he won the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice.

Image: Twitter/@WWE