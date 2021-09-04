Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan Set To Make AEW Debut Soon: Report

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Daniel Bryan is set to make his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. The AEW pay-per-view will be held at the NOW Arena near Chicago. Bryan's debut moved to the All Out pay-per-view after reports initially claiming that his debut would be held at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22 in New York City.

Daniel Bryan's AEW debut likely to take place at All Out

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple AEW sources have told them that Daniel Bryan's debut is scheduled for All Out. The report also added that if Bryan were not to debut on Sunday, it would be because of AEW's change in plans. The former five-time WWE champion has been away from pro wrestling ever since he lost the Career vs Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 30 edition of WWE SmackDown. Various reports suggest that he did not return to WWE in some capacity as he has now signed with AEW.

Daniel Bryan's achievements in WWE

It is no secret that Daniel Bryan is one of the best pro wrestlers in history as he has had a decorated career in WWE. Having signed with the company in 2009, he won the world title on five occasions and has also been a former Intercontinental, the United States and Tag Team champion. He also competed in the main events of both WrestleMania 30 and 37, which is the flagship event of WWE. At WrestleMania 37, both Bryan and Edge competed in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship that was retained by the champion, Roman Reigns.

Are WWE and AEW having a war over signing top superstars?

It is widely speculated that the two top pro wrestling companies AEW and WWE are having a war over winning over the top stars in the industry. According to Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar returned sooner than expected to WWE as a reaction to CM Punk's return to AEW. That was not it, as Meltzer also claimed that FOX wanted WWE to sign Punk before he moved to AEW. After Punk did not return to WWE, Meltzer also added that FOX were upset with the company for allowing him to join a competitor.