Former WWE Champion Eager To Complete 'unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has admitted that he has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns and looks forward to facing him in the Friday Night Smackdown. McIntyre was moved from the Monday Night Raw to Smackdown during the Round 2 of WWE Drafts 2021. While speaking to DAZN, he said that it would be great for him to get a fresh coat of paint, referring to the different brands, and revealed that he would be happy with the move.

In the conversation with DAZN, McIntyre was about his earlier comments about his unfinished business in Smackdown. Replying to the question, he said, “I have unfinished business in a lot of ways just from a career perspective and things not working out when I was a kid on SmackDown. But at the same time, there's unfinished business there with Roman 100 percent. In WWE, he's the final boss, and I'm excited when the time comes for that story. Maybe it's not right now. Perhaps it's the future. But when it happens, it's going to be big”.

Drew McIntyre feels there is 100% unfinished business with Roman Reigns

McIntyre further spoke about his views about his match with Reigns, possibly being the biggest money match on a personal and a professional level by saying that, it is 100% true. He added that Reigns is the biggest star and his performance in the last few years has made it evident that he is working at a level higher than others. He further spoke about Reigns’ character in the ring and admitted that he too wants to step up to the level, so that he wins against Reigns. He concluded by saying that he wants to knock off Roman Reigns in order to attain the top spot, currently acquired by Reigns.

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and has held the top spot since August of 2020. He won his first WWE Universal Championship in 2018. Reigns is also a three-time former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, one-time WWE United State Champion, and a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. He was also the WWE Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins and The Shield in 2013. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is a two times WWE Champion, two times WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, and a WWE NXT Champion. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2010 and 2009, respectively.

Image: @WWE/Instagram