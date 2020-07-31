Another Former WWE Champion Makes His AEW Debut On This Week’s Show

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder made his AEW debut on this week’s episode where he was seen saving AEW TNT Champion Cody from an attack. Zack Ryder, who now goes by the name C, was released by WWE in April along with a string of superstars. While the likes of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins joined IMPACT Wrestling after their release, Zack Ryder has chosen to join AEW.

While speaking about Zack Ryder's arrival in AEW, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson said that Ryder could join forces with Cody in the future to take down The Dark Order. He pointed out that Matt Cardona and Cody have known each other for years and The American Nightmare has full trust in The Broski to deliver incredible performances. “I’m going to have to move some chess pieces around to make this thing fly because I’m going to expect the unexpected, I’m going to expect it to be at its worse,” said Cody’s manager Arn Anderson.

AEW Dynamite: Cody defeats Warhorse, retains his AEW TNT Championship

The confident champion took the fight to Warhorse but was stopped instantly with some nasty back chops. The challenger gained his momentum slowly as he scored a near-fall by performing a well-executed roll-up. He then used the ropes to punish Cody and took him out with a lariat, which earned him another near-fall. After returning from commercial break, the AEW TNT Champion delivered a big superplex, followed by a suplex to take over.

He then trapped Warhorse in his Figure Four submission lock, but the challenger broke free and attacked him. Warhorse then tried to deliver a top-rope double stomp, but Cody rolled to the floor. As Cody was recovering, Warhorse ran down and delivered a double stomp on the back of the AEW TNT Champion. He then hit The American Nightmare with a vicious elbow which earned him his third near-fall.

AEW Dynamite: Zack Ryder saves Cody

Later in the match, Warhorse tried to hit Cody with another double stomp, but couldn’t do so because of his injured knee. Cody took advantage of the situation and trapped Warhorse in the Figure Four leg lock to take a submission victory. After the match, The Dark Order hit the ring and attacked Cody. As they were about to attack Arn Anderson, Matt Cardona (WWE’s Zack Ryder) came in for the save.

Image Source: AEW/Twitter